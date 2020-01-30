American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $144.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra restated a hold rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of American Express from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.04.

Shares of AXP opened at $131.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,107 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 3.2% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

