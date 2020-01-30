American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 46,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ANAT stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $110.88 and a 12 month high of $155.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.