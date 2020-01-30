American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

