Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ames National during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.59. Ames National has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATLO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

