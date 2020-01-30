Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to post sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.68 billion and the highest is $4.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $18.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $18.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $19.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

