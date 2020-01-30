Analysts Set Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $27.78

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

DBX opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,779,993.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 27,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $578,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,833 shares of company stock valued at $829,285. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dropbox by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

