Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $136.00

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.00.

PAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

PAC stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

