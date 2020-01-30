Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,573 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.02. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

