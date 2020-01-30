Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

