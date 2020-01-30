Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $590.26 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $397.00 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.71.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

