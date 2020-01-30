Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

Moody’s stock opened at $260.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.60 and a fifty-two week high of $262.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

