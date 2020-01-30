Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a 200 day moving average of $168.86. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.