Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,455 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 286,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.73. Trupanion Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 10,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,446,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,217,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,617 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

