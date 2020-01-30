Anthony Smith Acquires 890,000 Shares of Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) Stock

Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith purchased 890,000 shares of Iodm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,600.00 ($88,368.79).

Iodm Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.32 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and a P/E ratio of -34.50.

Get Iodm alerts:

Iodm Company Profile

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Iodm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iodm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.