AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.81

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.81 and last traded at $126.86, with a volume of 6299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.59 and a beta of 1.18.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 37.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

