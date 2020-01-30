Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 18,138 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $10,501,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 69,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.99.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.