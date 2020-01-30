Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

TMO stock opened at $333.89 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.