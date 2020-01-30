Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 2.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $424.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.60 and a 200 day moving average of $413.91. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $337.26 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.07.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,900,741 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.