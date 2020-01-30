Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals comprises approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 838,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 717,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.06 and a 12 month high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

