Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $152.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.90 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492,480.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

