Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,678 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 252,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In other news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

