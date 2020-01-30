Arch Coal (ARCH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARCH opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Arch Coal from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Coal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

