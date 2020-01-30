Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000. Liberty Media Formula One Series C comprises approximately 0.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $95,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

