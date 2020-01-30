Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 6.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $45,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 446,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,542,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 351,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,532,159.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $260.67 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $154.60 and a 12-month high of $262.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

