Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Raises Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up about 0.6% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 242.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $167.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $120.49 and a twelve month high of $174.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.