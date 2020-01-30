Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 1,442 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.8% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.