Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 731 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,533,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,392,000 after acquiring an additional 89,021 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after acquiring an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

UTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

