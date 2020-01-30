Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Takes $2.68 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. CarMax makes up about 0.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

CarMax stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

