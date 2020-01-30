Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after buying an additional 277,781 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,428,000 after buying an additional 165,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 149,011 shares during the period. Brown University purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,599,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,369,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBRDK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

