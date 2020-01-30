Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after buying an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 404,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,295,000 after buying an additional 241,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

