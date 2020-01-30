Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Asante Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 433,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

