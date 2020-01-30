Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,784.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,901,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $1,633,955.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

NYSE:BR opened at $129.54 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

