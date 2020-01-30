Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of AAXN opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.64, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $268,002.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,010 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

