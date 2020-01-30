Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,468.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 544,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,178,000 after purchasing an additional 242,429 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $137.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

