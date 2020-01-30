Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.84.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

