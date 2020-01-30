Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total transaction of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,016,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock worth $9,173,199. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $237.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -219.95 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

