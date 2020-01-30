Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,217,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,764,000 after buying an additional 169,311 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after buying an additional 711,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,814,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 550,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06.

