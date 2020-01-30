Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $240.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.70. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.12.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.