Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Nike by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after buying an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,136,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nike by 120.0% in the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 884,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $83,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

