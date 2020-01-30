Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $127.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

