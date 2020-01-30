Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 347.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $92.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

