Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $115.89 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

