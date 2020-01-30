Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 553 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.