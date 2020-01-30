Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.64 ($6.05).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 378 ($4.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

