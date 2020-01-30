Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ashtead Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,616 ($34.41) to GBX 2,675 ($35.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,595 ($34.14).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,592 ($34.10) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,599 ($34.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,446.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,302.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

