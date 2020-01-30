Associated Banc’s (ASB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

ASB opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Bohn sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $333,305.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,213.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,517.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,396. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $35,221,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 518,159 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Associated Banc by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,164,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 765,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 319,629 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

