Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of FANG opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

