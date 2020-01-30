Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1,616.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $223.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.80. L3Harris has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $225.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

