Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $328.10 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $265.85 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.60 and its 200-day moving average is $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

