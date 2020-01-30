Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

SJM opened at $105.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.